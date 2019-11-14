Precious stones extraction from Thar’s Karoonjhar mountains illegal

SUKKUR: The residents of Nagarparkar demonstrated against extraction of precious stones from Thar’s Karoonjhar mountains and demanded the authorities to stop illegal extraction.

Social activist Lala Qamar Khoso and 14 other residents have filed a petition at Sindh High Court, Hyderabad Bench, in which they maintained that the extraction of precious stones from Karoonjhar mountains by some politically influential personalities was illegal. The Sindh mineral department had written a letter to the police to immediately take action and to stop the extractions’ operation. The police unfortunately did not take any concrete action against the illegal extraction of precious stones. Meanwhile, Sindh High Court admitted the complaint and ordered the stone extracting companies to stop their operations immediately and summoned the owners of companies to present before the court on December 05.