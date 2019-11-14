British Council helps improve higher education in Pakistan: VC Sindh Varsity

SUKKUR: The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat expressed his gratitude for the British Council of Pakistan for extending massive support to the higher education institutions since the country’s inception.

In his speech at an awareness seminar organized by Office of the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Sindh, Jamshoro, in collaboration with the British Council of Pakistan and Higher Education Commission on Wednesday, Dr Burfat said we value the help that is on a rise after the start of Pak-UK Education Gateway in recent years, as the British universities opened up their doors to Pakistani scholars and students.

The Vice Chancellor further said Sindh University was one of premier higher education institutions in Pakistan and the founder was great educationist and scholar Allama I.I. Kazi, who also taught at School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London in 1928. He said “We have around 700 highly qualified faculty at SU; more than 300 of them have done their doctorates from world’s leading universities.”

British Council Area Director for Sindh and Baluchistan, Michael Houlgate said he was delighted to meet more than 30 SU faculty members, who had done their PhDs from highly reputed universities in UK.