KP govt urged to rationalise property tax

PESHAWAR: The business community here on Wednesday demanded the provincial government to rationalise the property tax and abolish 'double taxation' to boost businesses and trade activities in the province.

The demand was made by Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during a meeting with Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, which held under his chairmanship at the Chamber House here. It was agreed to form a high-level committee of government officials and representatives from business community, which will review issues pertaining to property tax, said a press release. Secretary Excise and Taxation said the property tax would be charged by measurement of covered areas of shops.