People’s assembly calls for reforming public finance management

ABBOTTABAD: A people’s assembly organised by the Omar Asghar Khan Foundation here on Wednesday called for reforming the public finance management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It also demanded a fair and transparent provincial finance commission award. More than 350 women and men representing the civil society organizations from Abbottabad, Battagram, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Mansehra, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar Shangla and Swat attended the people’s assembly. At the event, the foundation presented its analysis of district-wise distribution of development funds, sectoral allocations, fiscal decentralization, gender-based budgets, and trends in block funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget of financial year 2019-20 and assessments of the province’s budgets over the past 10 years.