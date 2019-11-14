Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar for raising awareness about office of federal ombudsman

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday stressed the need for raising awareness about the office of Federal Ombudsman who was addressing complaints regarding maladministration of federal government departments in a short period of time.

Speaking at a seminar aimed at creating awareness about the office of Federal Ombudsman, he said it was important to highlight the performance of the institutions doing a good job.

Appreciating the performance of the office of Federal Ombudsman, the governor said he had been told that the office had disposed of 1.48 million complaints since its inception in 1983. It is commendable that the office addressed some 70,000 complaints last year and 63,000 during the current year, he added. He also lauded the reports prepared by the office for improving condition of jails, as well as female and juvenile prisoners.

The Supreme Court, he said, had not only appreciated the Ombudsman's effort in this regard but also tasked the office for implementation of its reports.

The number of complaints has increased by 17 per cent to 15,169 complaints so far during the current year, he added. The governor hoped that all the officers and officials of both institutions would continue to fulfil their duties with zeal.

Earlier, in his welcome note, Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz said seminars were being arranged to create awareness among the masses about the office of Federal Ombudsman. He said the people could lodge their complaints in writing or online, whereas, a mobile App had also been introduced for the purpose.

The office has decided to address all the complaints within 60 days, he said, adding 98 per cent of its decisions were implemented last year. A documentary covering various functions and procedures of the Federal Ombudsman was also shown to the audience.