Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approves recruitment of 1,400 traffic wardens

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a meeting at his office here on Wednesday reviewed different proposals for improving traffic system of the provincial metropolis.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed immediate steps for improving the traffic system as people are facing difficulties due to disruption in the flow of traffic. In this regard, special attention should be paid on roads’ engineering, he added. The chief minister gave approval for recruitment of traffic wardens on approved 1,400 vacant posts. He directed an anti-encroachment campaign on roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The meeting decided to include articles about traffic laws in the educational syllabus and the chief minister asked the line department to compile the required syllabus. He vowed to do everything for improving the traffic system, adding parallel parking system should be introduced at important roads of the metropolis as people face mental stress due to disruption in traffic.

He asked the line departments to take required steps with close coordination, adding a comprehensive plan should be devised for smooth flow of traffic at entry and exit points and other roads of Lahore. He asked the line departments to submit final recommendations and directed the steering committee to submit its comprehensive report within 14 days.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that results will have to be given for improving the traffic system and added that matters pertaining to Lahore Parking Company will be personally examined by him. On the direction of the CM, a meeting was held at the CM’s office in which principle decision was taken to install equipment in government offices for saving electricity and the target was fixed to convert 25 public sector universities to solar energy by the end of the current financial year. The meeting was told that 20 to 30 per cent saving of electricity will be possible due to the use of electrical devices and the carbon being produced due to electricity use will be decreased by 1.2 metric ton annually. Other public sector department buildings will also be converted to solar energy in phases and solar energy will be used in Punjab under World Bank funded green project.

The CM presided over a meeting at his office about the construction of small dams. The meeting reviewed the proposal of constructing 13 dams in the areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur being affected by hill-torrents in phases. In the first phase, the proposal of constructing seven small dams in DG Khan was reviewed.

The chief minister said that hill-torrent dams will be constructed in Koh-e-Suleman Range for flood management, adding that more than 200 hill-torrents are causing flood-related damages in DG Khan. He said that suitable areas are available for constructing such dams and added that Chashma Right Bank Canal, DG Khan Canal and Kachi Canal will also be protected due to hill-torrents and availability of water will also be ensured in Koh-e-Suleman. The chief minister directed the irrigation department to early complete feasibility study and a steering committee was also constituted with the chief minister as its head.

A delegation of Cattle and Buffalo Record of Pakistan called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed various matters pertaining to diseases and treatment of livestock.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that decision has been made to establish a zone for saving the animals from the foot-and-mouth disease in Punjab. The CM strongly condemned the IED blast in North Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of three army men. He paid tributes to their bravery and said that the brave sons, sacrificing their lives in the line of duty, are our pride. The nation cannot forget the great sacrifices of martyrs and Pakistan is moving towards durable peace due to the unprecedented sacrifices of the martyrs, concluded the chief minister.