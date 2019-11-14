Justice Faez Isa case: SC adjourns hearing till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned until next Monday hearing into the petitions challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A 10-member full bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial resumed hearing in the identical petitions, challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing foreign properties of his family members in wealth statement.

Other members of the full court comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmed.

Continuing his arguments, Babar Sattar, member of the legal team of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, submitted that spouse of Justice Qazi Faez Isa had filed her tax returns in 2011 which establishes that she was not dependent on the petitioner.

He said that tax is a matter between the state and the citizen hence no individual can interfere in the tax matters of other, adding that the tax law is only applicable on income but not on assets. He submitted that the amount on which tax cannot be imposed; no income tax can be imposed on it as well. He said that money trail can only be required to show in offshore companies wherein the real owner is not known. Babar Sattar said that the court in Imran Khan case had held that establishing offshore companies are not illegal. The counsel said that if the spouse does not file tax returns or conceal anything in the tax returns, his husband cannot be asked for it.

He further submitted that there was no direct allegation against the petitioner for establishing foreign properties while in the presidential reference nothing of such nature was alleged for as well but in the reference his spouse and children had been alleged for establishing properties abroad.

To a question, the counsel said that the FBR did not issue notice to the wife of the petitioner and the petitioner as well but the tax commissioner itself held that Section 116 of the Income Tax Ordinance was violated. Meanwhile the court adjourned the hearing for next Monday.