close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 14, 2019

Protect the police

Newspost

 
November 14, 2019

Five policemen were killed in an ambush by fugitives in Rajanpur. It is sad to note that in the present era of advanced technology law-enforcement agencies face casualties. Proper screening of the area can be done through aerial devices, very common nowadays, to prevent any attack in the area.

Similarly, two to three tier defence should be maintained to overcome any untoward incident. Police vehicles with appropriate navigation facilities can easily foresee and block such heinous attacks. Non-presence of intelligence work also harms movement in fugitives' area. The police must look for proper protection of its valiant staff who put their lives at stake to establish the writ of the government.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost