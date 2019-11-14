Protect the police

Five policemen were killed in an ambush by fugitives in Rajanpur. It is sad to note that in the present era of advanced technology law-enforcement agencies face casualties. Proper screening of the area can be done through aerial devices, very common nowadays, to prevent any attack in the area.

Similarly, two to three tier defence should be maintained to overcome any untoward incident. Police vehicles with appropriate navigation facilities can easily foresee and block such heinous attacks. Non-presence of intelligence work also harms movement in fugitives' area. The police must look for proper protection of its valiant staff who put their lives at stake to establish the writ of the government.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad