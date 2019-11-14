Father of five dies after slitting his throat, claims family

A man died after allegedly cutting his own throat at his house in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. The Sukkan police said the incident had taken place in Muslim League Colony.

The man, who was identified as Zahid Iqbal, 40, had died on the spot. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for carrying out the medico-legal formalities.

Quoting the man’s family, the police said the father of five had been suffering from a mental illness, and on Wednesday he went into the bathroom, where he slit his own throat with something sharp and died due to intense bleeding.

Police said that though the family had claimed that the man had committed suicide, the officials would be investigating the case from different angles. No case has so far been registered.