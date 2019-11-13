Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with increased smog level has been reported in the city while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is present along western parts of the country and likely to affect southern parts of the country from tomorrow (today).

They predicted cloudy weather in most parts of the country, while rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in some districts of Sindh, northeastern Balochistan, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Light snowfall over mountains is also expected during the period.

Rainfall was reported in Quetta only while Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Astore where mercury dropped down to -03°C. In Lahore the level of smog reached to 263, which as per US air quality index is very unhealthy. Minimum temperature in the city dropped to 11.4°C and maximum was 25°C.