Firdous urges Fazl to let his workers return home

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday urged JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to shun negative politics and pursue the democratic posture, allowing his workers to return to their homes.

She called on the JUI-F supremo not to exploit his workers to fulfill his desire of returning to the Parliament. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman should wait for four years. Instead of leaving the workers at the mercy of harsh weather conditions, they should be allowed to go back home,” she proposed. In a series of tweets, she emphasised that the JUI-F should not undermine the system by making unconstitutional and undemocratic demands. She said the JUI-F chief was also perturbed that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to provide jobs to the youth by putting the economy on the right track.

“Maulana is also aggrieved as to why a genuine public rule has been established in the country for the first time instead of few families,” she maintained. The Special Assistant urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to raise voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people.