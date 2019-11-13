SBP unveils new measures to boost exports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced new measures to help boost exports and improve the country’s ease of doing business environment. Govt to start soft loans for cottage industry: CM
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to start a loan programme on soft conditions for promoting cottage industries in the province.
