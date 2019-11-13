close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
November 13, 2019

New PTI prevails upon old PTI

Top Story

November 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Those federal ministers who are PTI’s old party members opposed withdrawal of the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL), while the ministers who joined PTI from other parties supported the move. According to a media report, the new entrants of the party supported removal of Nawaz’ name from the ECL and Sheikh Rasheed is one of them and these people are creating issues. Surprisingly, the report said, Zulfi Bukhari also opposed removal of Nawaz’ name from the ECL as he believed that it would be the violation of rules.

It merits mentioning that Zulfi Bukhari’s name was on the ECL in the past and despite this he went to Saudi Arabia with Imran Khan.

