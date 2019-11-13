AC dismisses plea seeking Zardari’s transfer to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking permission to move former president Asif Ali Zardari to Karachi for medical treatment.

Zardari's counsel Farooq H Naek had filed an application seeking better facilities for Faryal Talpur --a PPP leader and Zardari's sister. During Tuesday’s hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader was moved to the hospital on the recommendation of a medical board the government had set up to oversee his health.

The NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that B-class facilities were being withdrawn from all the inmates under an ordinance. Furnishing a copy of the ordinance, he said that all the prisoners were being given C-class facility in prisons now.

Naek argued that the ordinance has now become a bill, accusing the NAB prosecutor of misrepresenting the facts.

He said Talpur was already availing B-class facility contrary to the NAB prosecutor’s claim that every inmate was getting C-class facilities. The court asked the petitioner to approach the government.

Zardari’s counsel said he has submitted a request in this court to secure legal rights. "Our ancestors did not beg any government, nor will we," he added.

The NAB prosecutor argued that the court had already shifted Zardari to the hospital, but for all other facilities, an application should be sent to the government.

"The application to shift Asif Ali Zardari to Karachi is not fit for hearing in this court," he argued, noting that the hospital had been declared a sub-jail.

To this Zardari’s counsel said that "Do you think that you will break Zardari's spirit? This is a misconception that you will break (his spirit)."

He said that Asif Ali Zardari will not leave this country, nor would he submit such request.

Referring Nawaz Sharif’s case, he said that they are about to send one patient overseas for medical treatment but not ready to provide physician to Asif Ali Zardari.

The court also extended Zardari and Talpur’s judicial remand till November 26.

Moreover, the court allowed Talpur to meet Zardari after she sought permission through an application.