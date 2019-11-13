Ashfaq stars for KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ashfaq Ahmed’s unbeaten 81 helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 160 for two on day two of their four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium before play had to be called-off early due to bad light.
The right-handed batsman cracked his third half-century of the tournament and stitched a crucial 73-run partnership for the second-wicket with Sahibzada Farhan (47 off 97) to provide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a solid foundation after they had lost their first wicket with just eight runs on the board.
Earlier, Southern Punjab added 95 runs to their overnight score before they were all-out for 338 in 100.3 overs. Middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood, resuming his innings at 38, scored his 25th half-century in first-class cricket. The right-handed batsman scored 57 off 88 balls, hitting nine fours.
Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 338 all out in 100.3 overs (Umar Siddiq 88, Sohaib Maqsood 57, Salman Ali Agha 45, Sami Aslam 38, Zeeshan Ashraf 25; Ahmed Jamal 6-93, Junaid Khan 2-89)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 160-2 in 41 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 81, Sahibzada Farhan 47, Adil Amin 21).
