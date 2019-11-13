Pakistan thrash England in Blind T20 opener

LAHORE: Pakistan blind cricket team outplayed England by nine wickets in the first T20 at Ajman Oval Ground in UAE on Tuesday. Ahmed, Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai officially inaugurated the series. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Pakistani bowlers didn’t allow the England batsmen to play at will as they made only 137 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Peter Bullet and Justin Hollingsworth were their best run getters, they scored 34 runs each. Shahzaib Hyder took 2 wickets, Mohisn Khan, Haroon Khan claimed a wicket a piece.

Target of 138 runs, remained a plain ceiling for Pakistani batsmen, Pakistan chased the target in 12.1 overs for the loss of only one wicket. M Rashid hit 61 runs off 37 balls and Haroon Khan made 26. Riasat Khan remained unbeaten with 16. M Rashid emerged as Man of the Match.

Mr Stefan, Chairman of International Deaf Cricket Council, was the guest of the occasion and gave away man of the match award. The second T20 International will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.