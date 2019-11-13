Holiday in Tonga to celebrate title

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga: The tiny Pacific kingdom of Tonga is to hold a special public holiday on Friday to celebrate rugby league victories over Australia and Great Britain.

The holiday “is in recognition of the outstanding and historical achievement,” Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa said in a statement.“Government wanted the nation to celebrate the achievement, outstanding performance and the talents gifted to these Tongan players.”