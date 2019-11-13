Imam to coach women team

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint women team batting coach former first-class cricketer Iqbal Imam as Pakistan women’s team’s head coach.

His appointment has come ahead of the national women team’s series against England to be played in Malaysia in the last week of November. The series will be followed by Women T20 World Cup to be played in Australia. Iqbal Imam had been working as interim coach of the women team after head coach Mark Coles resigned last month due to personal reasons.