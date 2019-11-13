Pakistan to send 5 boxers to Mongolia for training

Our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has finalised a deal with Mongolia under which five leading fighters will be sent to the East Asian state for one month training for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

“We have already talked to Mongolia and they have agreed. We would send five top boxers there for one month training ahead of the Olympic qualifiers,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ here on the sideline of the 33rd National Games boxing slots.

The qualifiers will be held in between February and May 2020. Nasir said the selection of the boxers for the qualifiers would be made on the basis of their performances in the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Nepal’s cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1-10. Pakistan’s boxing has been suffering a lot like other sports because of dearth of finances. The country has been unable for the last several months to ensure its full-fledged participation in any international event since the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia last year.