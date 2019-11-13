close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
AFP
November 13, 2019

Rakitic to miss Croatia qualifier

Sports

AFP
November 13, 2019

MADRID: Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has withdrawn from the Croatia squad due to an Achilles injury, his club confirmed on Tuesday.

Rakitic will miss Croatia’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Saturday. Croatia sit top of Group E but only two points clear of Hungary with one game left to play. Rakitic will also be unavailable for Barca’s charity match against Cartagena on Wednesday, along with Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo, who are suffering from hamstring and calf problems respectively.

