QAT: Imran puts Balochistan ahead of Central Punjab

LAHORE: Imran Butt’s eighth first-class century and two early wickets by Taj Wali and M Asghar put Balochistan ahead of Central Punjab on day two of their four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) seventh-round fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Balochistan scored a mammoth 450 all out on the back of Butt’s 137 and reduced the hosts to 28 for two before the play had to be called-off due to fading light.Butt continued his impressive form after resuming his innings on 77 and cracked his second 100-plus score in the tournament.

Other notable performance with the ball came from right-arm medium-fast M Ali who picked up two more wickets on Tuesday and returned three for 72. For crossing the 400-run mark in 110 overs, Balochistan bagged maximum (5) batting points, while Central Punjab took two points for removing six or more batsmen.

Only eight overs were possible in Central Punjab’s innings and Taj (2-0-5-1) and Asghar (2-0-7-1) made the most of the twilights hours by picking up the wickets of opener Rizwan Hussain (six) and night-watchman Ehsan Adil (seven).

Salman Butt (15) and Central Punjab captain Ahmed Shehzad (0) will resume the innings for the hosts on Wednesday.

Scores in brief: Balochistan 450 all out in 124.1 overs (Imran Butt 137, Imran Farhat 87, Azeem Ghumman 72, Awais Zia 44, Taimur Khan 37, Hussain Talat 24; Aizaz Cheema 5-100, M Ali 3-72)Central Punjab 28-2 in 8 overs (Salman Butt 15; Taj Wali 1-5, M Asghar 1-7).