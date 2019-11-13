Bismah set to enhance medal tally in National Games Swimming

ISLAMABAD: Teenager Bismah Khan eyes national record when at the Pakistan Sports Complex swimming pool Wednesday as she is set to enhance her medal tally to eight gold medals.

Currently she has won six gold medals, adding three more to her first day collection. By winning her next two favourite events, she could well shatter her sister Kiran Khan’s record. Bismah who is training in Russia these days in preparation for the South Asian Games won three more gold medals on Tuesday. She won gold in 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle. She was also part of the Army relay team that went on to win the 4X100m medlay relay.

Army women raced to ten gold medals at the end of second day’s competition with Wapda girls having to content with three gold medals.

In men’s swimming competition, Army’s dominance is almost unchecked with 11 gold. In fact Army has swept all the gold medals so far decided, Apart from that Army swimmers also won six silver and two bronze.

Wapda have won four silver and four bronze medals with Sindh winning one silver and two bronze. Army’s Syed Haseeb Tariq (100m freestyle and 100m backstroke) and Azhar Abbas (100m butterfly and 400m individual medley) won two gold medals each Tuesday.

Meanwhile National Games rowing competition in Islamabad also saw neck and neck fight between Army and Wapda rowers. Army so far has won 12 gold medals, 12 silver and 1 bronze with Wapda on their heels winning nine gold, six silver and seven bronze.

Railways is at No 3 position with two gold, four silver and 13 bronze while Navy is at four with three gold and four silver medals.In Abbottabad Army were leading in taekwondo event winning five gold and two silver medals. Wapda with two gold and three silver medals were occupying No 2 position.