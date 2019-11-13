Two lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shootout: police

BANGKOK: Three people were killed in a shootout at a Thai courtroom during a hearing into an inheritance dispute, according to police, who said two of the victims were lawyers. The gunman opened fire on the opposing side in the dispute in Chanthaburi provincial court before a guard shot back and fatally wounded him. National police office spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said three people including the assailant were confirmed dead, while others were injured in the melee. “Two are lawyers another one is the shooter,” he said, adding that they are still investigating why the courtroom feud turned deadly.