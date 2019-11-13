close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Pakistan Navy ships in Morocco

World

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

RABAAT: Pakistan Navy ships MOAWIN and ASLAT arrived at Casablanca, Morocco as part of military diplomacy outreach to Africa.

During port visits, PN contingent will establish medical camps in African countries to generate goodwill amongst local populace and strengthen ties. Moroccan Navy extended very warm welcome to the ships.

Ambassador of Pakistan Hamid Asghar Khan, Head of Chancery Fariz Hasan, Defence Attache (Pakistan) Brigadier Shahzad Iftikhar Bhatti received the ships.

During the visit, PN ships will also host formal lunch and reception dinner by the Ambassador on board apart from a number of professional meetings and engagements with counterparts. The ships are also scheduled to conduct an exercise with Moroccan Navy tomorrow (Nov 14) off Casablanca, in the Atlantic Ocean.PNS MOAWIN is the newest and largest Pak Navy warship and PNS Asalat is a Pakistan built modern missile frigate.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World