Pakistan Navy ships in Morocco

RABAAT: Pakistan Navy ships MOAWIN and ASLAT arrived at Casablanca, Morocco as part of military diplomacy outreach to Africa.

During port visits, PN contingent will establish medical camps in African countries to generate goodwill amongst local populace and strengthen ties. Moroccan Navy extended very warm welcome to the ships.

Ambassador of Pakistan Hamid Asghar Khan, Head of Chancery Fariz Hasan, Defence Attache (Pakistan) Brigadier Shahzad Iftikhar Bhatti received the ships.

During the visit, PN ships will also host formal lunch and reception dinner by the Ambassador on board apart from a number of professional meetings and engagements with counterparts. The ships are also scheduled to conduct an exercise with Moroccan Navy tomorrow (Nov 14) off Casablanca, in the Atlantic Ocean.PNS MOAWIN is the newest and largest Pak Navy warship and PNS Asalat is a Pakistan built modern missile frigate.