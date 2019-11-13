Sikhs’ ethnic group campaign reaches High Court

LONDON: A long-running campaign for Sikhs to be included as an ethnic group in the UK census has reached the High Court. The Sikh Federation UK argues that it would be “unlawful” for the 2021 census not to include a “tick-box” option for people to record themselves as being of Sikh ethnicity. It is seeking a declaration that a draft census, which does not contain a Sikh ethnicity tick box, will be unlawful in the event it is approved by Parliament.

Lawyers for the federation told a hearing in London on Tuesday that not everyone who identifies as an ethnic Sikh would also identify as being Sikh by religion. They said the government recognised, during the consultation process for the forthcoming census, that there is evidence to suggest Sikhs are experiencing “significant disadvantage” in terms of employment, housing, health and education, and that having data on the ethnically Sikh population would help public bodies to “better meet the needs of the Sikh population”.

David Wolfe QC, for the federation, said: “The inclusion of the option of a Sikh ethnic group tick box in the 2021 census is therefore important to ensure that accurate data is obtained about the ethnic Sikh population in the UK. This is because the data obtained through the optional religion question in the census will underestimate the size and distribution of the Sikh population, as not everyone who is an ethnic Sikh would also identify as being Sikh by religion and, to a lesser extent, vice versa.”

Wolfe said the challenge is being brought before the draft census is approved by Parliament to avoid “the potential for derailment” of the 2021 census. The federation, which has been campaigning on the issue for 15 years, said it is bringing the legal action with the support of more than 150 gurdwaras and Sikh organisations across the UK. The Cabinet Office is urging Mrs Justice Lang, who is hearing the case, to dismiss the legal challenge. Government lawyers argue the case is “based on a misunderstanding”, has been brought at too early a stage in the process and lacks merit.

Neil Sheldon QC, for the Cabinet Office, said: “The Sikh ethnicity response option is an additional response option for data which will be collected in other ways, such as through the religion question in the census. Furthermore, it is open to respondents to respond to the ethnicity question by writing Sikh in the write-in option.” Sheldon also said Sikhs may choose to describe their own ethnic identity in different ways and there is “scope for a variety of views”. The 2011 UK census recorded about 430,000 Sikhs based on a question about religion, which it was not compulsory to answer. However, the Sikh Federation estimates there are approximately 700,000 to 800,000 ethnic Sikhs living in the UK.

In a statement following the launch of the case earlier this year, the federation’s chairman, Bhai Amrik Singh, said: “Without public bodies monitoring Sikhs as a distinct ethnic group they cannot be aware of the barriers Sikhs face as a religio-ethnic community. As a result decisions are taken by local authorities and central government, on the basis of inaccurate data, that overlook the specific needs of this community.”The case is due to be heard over two days, following which Mrs Justice Lang is expected to reserve judgment.