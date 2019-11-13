BJP linked group announces campaign against Labour in over 50 constituencies

LONDON: Narendra Modi’s government has been blamed for interfering in UK’s upcoming general elections after a group in Britain linked with the Bahartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced campaign against the Labour Party — and support the Conservatives — in over nearly 50 constituencies where Hindu voters could play a decisive role in deciding the outcome.

An official announcement by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) said that its campaign against dozens of Labour MPs in key marginals, including two Sikh MPs, has sent shockwaves in the political circles.

Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, the president of OFBJP, confirmed that he was leading the campaign against the Labour Party for its criticism of India over the lockdown of Kashmir after Article 370 was revoked.

He said that in about 50 constituencies his group is urging British Indians to vote against Labour and swing the election results. Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat has proudly claimed that he has links with the ruling BJP and enjoys its full support.

“We have a team in each constituency which is going round with the Tory candidate leafleting, speaking to people and persuading them to vote Tory,” said Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat.Shekhawat says he has put together a team to mobilise the Indian diaspora through Mandirs, Gurdwaras and community organisations to “not vote for the Labour party”. Shekhawat also said their campaign will target Britain’s only two Sikh MPs — Tan Dhesi and Preet Gill — both of whom are from the Labour party. He said that both Sikh MPs should be replaced with Conservatives. “We are working with the Tory candidates in Keith Vaz’s ex-seat, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi’’s seat, Preet Gill’s seat, Lisa Nandy’s seat, Seema Malhotra’s and Valerie Vaz’s seats,” Shekhawat said, because — he claimed — “some of them have signed letters against India”.

At its annual party conference in September, the Labour Party had enraged the BJP when it passed a motion calling for humanitarian and international observers to enter the IoK. The motion also spoke in support for right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

In Britain, the OFBJP is registered as a charity with the Charity Commission and under its law no charity can engage in political activity or target parties and individuals.

MPs, who are being targeted, have expressed alarm and have expressed worry that they are being bullied through “foreign interference”. They have said that what the BJP linked group is doing in the name of religion and nationalism is tantamount to bullying and intimidation.

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who is standing to be re-elected as the Labour MP for Slough, said that action of the OFBJP points towards foreign interference. “There has been a lot of talk in recent years about foreign external interference in elections and surely this is just another prime example of it.”

Dhesi said: “Unlike what some people may try to portray, the Labour Party is not anti-India, anti-Pakistan, or anti anyone else. We merely stand up for and have always stood up for the human rights of all — regardless of background, colour or creed.”

Campaigners have confirmed that BJP and RSS activists are campaigning against the only turban-wearing Sikh MP in Slough. The OFBJP has confirmed that it is in talks with the Hindu temples in the UK to oppose Labour and support Conservatives. At a temple last week in London, the video of a Hindu leader went viral where he urged the congregation not to vote for Labour over its support for the people of the IoK. According to rules of Charity Commission, no temple or any religious place can engage in political activity.

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “The public expect charities to be driven by their purpose and representing their beneficiaries at all times, which is all the more important in this intense political environment. Charities must never engage in party political activity.”

Groups linked with the ruling Indian party are also targeting the Labour party through social media campaigning. Dozens of Whatsapp groups have been set up urging Hindus to vote against Labour in the general election, accusing the party of being “anti-India” and “anti-Hindu”.

One message which went viral through Whatsapp groups and included a video said: “The Labour party is now the mouth-piece of the Pakistani government … it is anti-India, anti-Hindu and anti- Modi. So if there are any Indians who are still voting for Labour, or are still members of the Labour party — then respectfully I say, they are traitors to their ancestral land, to their family and friends in India and to their cultural heritage.” The message added on top banner: “Pass this to every true Indian.”

An Indian businessman, who is linked with the BJP, has sponsored these messages. The same businessman recently spoke in the House of Commons at a Diwali event organised by Tory MP Bob Blackman, who is known for his support to the BJP. At that event, he urged voters to vote for Hindus and not Muslims. He told the audience Conservatives were the only party for Hindus and that voting for Labour would mean voting for Muslims.