Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza attack

JERUSALEM: Israeli air strikes have targeted senior Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza and Syria, escalating Israel’s confrontation with Iran across the region and threatening to unleash another devastating round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants.

In eastern Gaza, the Israeli strike killed Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his wife, setting off a furious barrage of dozens of rocket attacks reaching as far as the Tel Aviv heartland as Islamic Jihad vowed further revenge. The Israeli military said Abu el-Atta was the mastermind of recent attacks against it and the militant group’s senior commander in Gaza.

Syrian officials said an Israeli air strike in the capital Damascus targeted another Islamic Jihad commander, Akram al-Ajouri, but he was unharmed. The state-run news agency said Israeli planes fired three missiles at al-Ajouri’s home, killing his son and granddaughter. The Israeli military had no comment.

Netanyahu said afterwards, speaking alongside military chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, that el-Atta, an “arch terrorist, was the main generator of terrorism from the Gaza Strip”. Netanyahu said: “He was in the midst of plotting additional attacks these very days. He was a ticking bomb.”

The Gaza air strike took place overnight, killing Abu el-Atta as he slept at home. Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, told reporters that Abu el-Atta was responsible for several recent rocket attacks on southern Israel and was actively planning new attacks. “We essentially over the last week have been waiting for the opportune moment to conduct this surgical strike,” he said. He added that the air strike had destroyed only the floor of the building in the Shejaeya neighbourhood, in the eastern part of Gaza City, to minimise collateral damage.