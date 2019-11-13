Will fight for cause within law and Constitution: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said they will fight for their demands against the incumbent government while staying within the parameters of the Constitution, democracy and law.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March sit-in, Maulana Fazl said those who were accusing others of theft should face accountability in their foreign funding case. “Money trail of billions of rupees funds has not been submitted to the Election Commission,” he said, adding the imposition of such people on the country was not less than a torture.

The JUI-F chief asserted the government had vowed to resign if even 15,000 people chanted “Go Imran go” slogan. He went on to say: “No one trusts the current government, while the incumbent leadership is hiding behind the courts. Inflation is causing problem to every segment of society and the country is suffering from chaos,” he said.

“Pakistan has been made a slave of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as the IMF prepares the country’s budget today. We want to free our economy from the international pressure.” Maulana Fazl also said they will support the government if they work within the limits.

News Desk adds: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl has approved Plan B of the Azadi March, sources told Geo News on Tuesday. The JUI-F, as per sources privy to the matter, plans on blocking all main roads throughout Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was also learnt that thoroughfares of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be closed as well by the Azadi March supporters. In a meeting, the JUI-F chief was briefed on the plan by all four provincial chiefs of the party. Maulana Fazl expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements in place for the plan.