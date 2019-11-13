Court dismisses Zardari’s plea for transfer to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking permission for moving Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to Karachi for medical treatment.

The decision on the application was given by judge Azam Khan after the former president’s lawyer completed his arguments. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court Zardari was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on the recommendation of a medical board the government had set up to oversee his health.

Meanwhile, Faryal Talpur’s counsel Farooq H Naek filed an application seeking better prison facilities for Zardari’s sister. The NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, saying B-class facilities were being withdrawn from all the inmates under an ordinance. While furnishing a copy of the ordinance, he said all the inmates were now being given C-class facility in jails.

Naek argued that the ordinance had now become a bill, accusing the NAB prosecutor of misrepresenting the facts. He said Talpur was already availing B-class facility contrary to the NAB prosecutor’s claim that every inmate was getting C-class.

The court allowed Talpur to meet Zardari after she sought permission through an application. She was expected to meet Zardari at the PIMS. The court also extended Zardari and Talpur’s judicial remand till November 26.