Nadra MRT to visit Greenford on Nov 16-17

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission has announced that a Mobile Registration Team (MRT) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit Greenford on Saturday and Sunday (November 16 and 17) to provide its services to the residents of the area.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the Nadra MRT will be visiting 82 Hornsenden Lane N Greenford, UB6 7 QH, London, from 1000 to 1400 hours. It said the new Smart NICOP will cost £54 with a normal delivery time of 7-8 weeks; urgent £67 (4-5 weeks) and executive will cost £82 (2 weeks). There will be no extra charges. For any queries applicants may contact by phone 020 7664 9246; or by emailing [email protected]