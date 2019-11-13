Serial rapist of minors arrested

RAWALPINDI: The police, in a big breakthrough, have arrested a consistent sex-criminal Tuesday involved in sexually abusing over 30 children after intoxicating them, a police spokesman said.

(According to Geo News report, the suspect was the leader of an international child rapist gang who live-streamed abuse.

Rawalpindi police said the suspect ran a child pornography group and live-streamed videos of the sexual assaults on the ‘dark web’.

The suspect worked as a consultant for the KP Governance & Policy Project. According to Rawalpindi Police, he was deriving a salary of Rs300,000 and other benefits from the project since the past two years.

“The suspect is 46 years old and is a Chartered Accountant,” said a spokesperson of the Rawalpindi Police. “He has been living in Rawalpindi’s DHA Phase 8 area since 2009 when he was deported from the UK.”

According to police, Ayaz’s marriage ended in a divorce and he has a daughter as well.

He used to spend most of his salary on the equipment used to record the live-streaming of rapes.

“We have sent his laptop and equipment to the forensic lab for tests,” said the spokesperson.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against him.)

The child abuse criminal, later freed the minors after making nude videos and photographs blackmail them permanently and starts hunting new child.

He used to hunt underage children from different far-flung areas of the city, push them in his car, took them at his residence, confine them and later forcibly rape them after intoxicate them, the police said.

Upon receiving information about the malpractices of a person, recently deported from United Kingdom after completing his imprisonment given in his involvement in child abuse cases, has now started his sex activities in Rawalpindi when mother of a 13-year-old vendor, lodged a complaint with the Rawat police.

The woman told the police that her minor son used to vend ‘Qahwa’ at night time in business centres of Phase-7 & 8 to earn bread and butter for his family but last month he went missing and returned home after over 25 days, however, hanged on in severe depression and avoided to talk anybody.

She said that on repeated queries, the victim disclosed the mystery saying that a man riding a mini car kidnapped him at late night on the day of occurrence and took him to his home at Phase-8 and confined him in a room after intoxicating him. The poor woman, quoting his son, the captor molested him continuously and made his nude videos and photographs. The abuser threatened the minor that he would show his nude videos to public if he discloses the sex crime.

The poor woman told the police that she visited the area where the criminal lived and inquired about his identity, adding that the person involved in the child abuse was identified as ‘SA’ and usually seen with minor.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Faisal Rana, taking stern action on the complaint from the poor woman, asked the Rawat Police to immediately arrest the culprit and to take action against him according to the law.

A team of police conducted raid at his residence and arrested him when he was trying to flee from the scene. He was shifted to the police station and initiated investigation after lodging first information report (FIR) against him under sections 367-A, 377, 337 and 342 PPC.

During the course of investigation, the accused confessing his crimes, disclosed that he was habitual child abuser and was deported from Italy and UK in child abuse charges.