SBP unveils new measures to boost exports

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced new measures to help boost exports and improve the country’s ease of doing business environment.

The central bank decided to increase the existing limits of export finance scheme up to Rs100 billion, in addition to allowing manufacturing sector $10,000 advance payment against imports.

“We want exporters to avail financing facilities under this scheme, which will help exporters in increasing production capacity,” SBP Governor Reza Baqir said during a news conference.