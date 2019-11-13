Malik expresses concern over US Country Report on terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the PPP, former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has expressed grave concerns over the US State Department Country Report on terrorism.

“The US State Department’s Country Report on Terrorism 2018 has come up with disappointment for Pakistan as it is highly biased and illogical wherein the real situation on the ground and the supreme sacrifices of Pakistani troops and civilians rendered in war against terrorism are absolutely ignored,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Senator Rehman Malik said the US State Department’s Country Report on Terrorism 2018 is contrary to the facts in which the real situation on the ground and the supreme sacrifices of Pakistani troops and civilians rendered in war against terrorism are ignored.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik stated that the report is basically another bombshell to be used in FATF against Pakistan whereas it should have not issued such a biased report when there is already a proceeding going on against Pakistan in FATF.