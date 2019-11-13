Joint opposition in Senate protests absence of ministers

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition in the Senate on Tuesday protested the absence of ministers from the house when it was debating the Indian-held Kashmir situation.

“No deal on Kashmir. The government silence on Kashmir not acceptable” were some of the slogans the opposition senators chanted while registering their anger at the absence of the ministers, particularly the minister for Kashmir Affairs. The senators alleged the government and the Kashmir Committee have failed to effectively dispel the wrong perception abroad that Pakistan supports terrorism. “Pakistan suffered more than any other country at the hands of terrorism both in men and material,” they said.

When the house resumed, Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was in the chair. However, after some time, he left and Senator Sitara Ayaz of the Awami National Party conducted proceedings. Both Sanjrani and Sitara failed to convince the agitating legislators to have their seats. Leader of Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq, who opened the debate on the Kashmir situation, said the government and its ministers lack seriousness and interest in the matter and sitting in the Senate is of no use when no minister concerned is around.

The senators rejected explanation given by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Swati that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in Multan in connection with the demise of his cousin while Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur is in the cabinet meeting while he has taken leave to be part of the Senate sitting. The chair insisted that the Senate schedule could not be reviewed due to the cabinet meetings.

In his speech, the veteran lawmaker alleged that the government has not been able to effectively respond to Indian steps which started from August 5 this year and this encouraged Modi to declare even Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan part of India. He said there were even statements of stopping our share of river water. The United Nations, he pointed out, and the OIC also could not do anything. It appears that trade with India is more important to the member countries than Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly also encouraged Modi to take further measures. “You need to act like Churchill and not like Chamberlain. Don’t wait for his action and then to react,” he emphasised. Zafar maintained that there is a need to take stock of the entire Kashmir situation afresh, as this is the only issue on which the entire nation is united.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman was the first to raise the issue of the absence of ministers. She noted that the worst human right violations are taking place in Indian-held Kashmir but no ministers are available here to comment on it. They might be having more important things to do than Kashmir. Even Indian journalists, she pointed out, are facing restrictions on discussing Kashmir, following the August 5 actions by Modi. She said that after Pulwama, Imran gave no briefing to political leadership in the parliament. “Is the prime minister’s ego more important than Pakistan? Prime Minister did not try to unite all on Kashmir and no joint sitting of the parliament was hitherto held,” she lamented.

She said the PPP has always supported peace and Kartarpur but this government’s decision on Kartarpur appears to be unilateral while massive human rights violations are taking place in the occupied territory and what message was given to the people of Kashmir through this step at this juncture? She said there is one positive news that 50 US congressmen have written a letter to President Donald Trump on Kashmir. She emphasized that the world community must not ignore the fact that Kashmir is a disputed territory and is on the UN agenda for the last several decades. “Presently, India wants to contain the story, arising out of Held Kashmir and then will like to contain Kashmir,” she noted.

BNP-Mengal’s Jehanzeb Jamaldini agitated over not being allowed to speak as the chair gave flour to MQM-Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Saif, who readily volunteered and Dr Jamaldini condemned Indian atrocities, saying his party supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and backed Palestinians as well. He condemned the lockdown and curfew in IHK and noted that majority of the Muslim nations have close ties with India and Modi was decorated with a crown after August 5 actions. He stressed paying due attention to international weaknesses and doing away with them to present Pakistan as a peaceful country to the world.

PPP’s Farooq H Naek was unhappy over the absence of the ministers and said the Indian army and security forces are denying Kashmiris their fundamental rights. The UN debated the issue but no statement was issued on this count. He said that by its inaction, the UN body is abetting crimes against humanity in Occupied Kashmir. “Whereas, here too, only lip service is being paid to the Kashmir situation. Modi is drawing parallel with the Israeli president in unleashing untold atrocities on Kashmiris. The government of Pakistan must move the International Court of Justice Advisory Council which had given its option 27 times but none on the right to self-determination and colonialism,” he said.

He advocated engagement among Pakistani, Indian and Kashmiri representatives with regard to the disputed territory. He proposed that the world community should push India for withdrawing its forces from urban areas, allowing human right bodies to assess the situation there.