Otaibi assumes charge as Deputy Head of Mission of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Khalid Al-Otaibi has assumed charge as Deputy Head of Mission of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad. He has replaced Habibullah Bukhari who has been transferred and posted back in the ministry of Saudi Foreign Affairs in Saudi capital Riyadh.

Khalid Al-Otaibi is a senior career diplomat of Saudi Kingdom Foreign Service. According to diplomatic sources Khalid Al-Otaibi has also assumed the charge of acting ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan as Ambassador Admiral Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malaki who has gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and he is expected to return next week. Saudi Embassy in Islamabad has also seen some other important changes on senior echelon.