Fawad steadies Sindh after wobble

KARACHI: Test batsman Fawad Alam produced another obdurate innings to keep Sindh afloat on day two of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match against Northern at the National Stadium on Tuesday, says a press release.

Fawad reached his 60th first class half-century and was unbeaten on 75 from 113 balls with nine fours at close with Sindh on 247-5. This was in response to Northern’s imposing first innings total of 408. Umpires called stumps due to bad light with eight overs remaining in the day.

All-rounder Anwar Ali also played judiciously for his undefeated 41 from 71 balls, figuring in an important 75-run partnership with Fawad for the sixth wicket.

Sindh were in trouble early on after Northern were dismissed quickly after resuming on 396-8 with Tabish Khan and Hassan Khan picking up one wicket each.

Northern’s left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain dismissed Khurram Manzoor (3) and Rameez Aziz (0), having them caught behind to rock Sindh but opener Shehzar Muhammad (74 from 128 balls) stood firm and steadied the innings with Saad Ali (23).

Sadaf completed his 400 first class wickets when he had Rameez caught behind. Saad unfortunately was run out when a direct throw from Hammad Azam from square leg caught him inches short of the crease at the non-striker’s end.

Sindh by this stage had slumped to 65-3 as Shehzar and Fawad started to rebuild the innings. But just before tea Northern skipper and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali struck a telling blow when he trapped Shehzar leg before.

At tea Sindh had slumped to 128-4 but on resumption Fawad found an able partner in skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as both played some attacking shots.

Sindh suffered a setback just as they appeared to be in a safe position when Sarfaraz pounced upon a short ball from Nauman only to be caught at short mid-wicket by Shoaib Ahmed Minhas.

The Sindh skipper fell for 22 after which Fawad found a steady partner in Anwar.

Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Northern 408 in 93.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 211, Ali Sarfaraz 60, Hammad Azam 59; Sohail Khan 3-89, Mir Hamza 3-92). Sindh 247-5 in 73 overs (Fawad Alam 75 not out, Shehzar Mohammad 74, Anwar Ali 41 not out; Sadaf Hussain 2-40, Nauman Ali 2-51).

At Abbottabad Stadium: Southern Punjab 338 all out in 100.3 overs (Umar Siddiq 88, Sohaib Maqsood 57, Salman Ali Agha 45; Ahmed Jamal 6-93, Junaid Khan 2-89). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 160-2 in 41 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 81, Sahibzada Farhan 47, Adil Amin 21).

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Balochistan 450 all out in 124.1 overs (Imran Butt 137, Imran Farhat 87, Azeem Ghumman 72; Aizaz Cheema 5-100, Mohammad Ali 3-72). Central Punjab 28-2 in 8 overs (Salman Butt 15; Taj Wali 1-5, Mohammad Asghar 1-7).