Clippers struggle to beat Raptors in NBA

LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard endured a difficult night against the club he led to an National Basketball Association (NBA) title but his Los Angeles Clippers surged late Monday to beat reigning champions Toronto Raptors 98-88.

The Clippers grinded defensively through the fourth quarter, allowing Toronto only 10 points in the final period as the Raptors missed six of their first seven shots while Lou Williams came off the LA bench for a game-high 21 points.

“Just compete on the defensive end, contest their shots and get back on transition,” Leonard said as the secret for the Clippers’ late success. Leonard had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists but shot only 2-of-11 from the floor and 0-of-4 from three-point range. “That’s what a championship team is about,” Leonard said. “When your star is not making shots, they step up and pull it out. That’s what it’s all about.”

Leonard was the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for Toronto in June when he sparked the Raptors over Golden State in the best-of-seven championship series, but he departed for his hometown Clippers in July.

“It was fun to compete against them,” Leonard said, calling the experience emotional but keeping his trademark composure.

“We had a fun ride last year. On and off the court we had fun.” Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6-of-17 from the floor.

The Raptors, without injured Kyle Lowry, lost forward O.G. Anunoby to injury after only two minutes on the court. Boston guard Kemba Walker scored 29 points before leaving late in the game with an injury, leading the host Celtics over Dallas 116-106.