Watson to head ACA

SYDNEY: Shane Watson has been appointed president of the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) at the body’s annual general meeting, and will now head the extended ten-member board, which includes three other new appointments: current players Pat Cummins and Kristen Beams and former player Lisa Sthalekar.

“Through a period of immense change, the players have been, and will continue to be, a strong voice in protecting what’s made our game of cricket great, while embracing opportunities that change inevitably brings,” Watson said.

The new structure also splits the role of president and chairman, with the latter continuing to be held by former Australia wicketkeeper Greg Dyer.

A number of prominent cricketers are elected directors: apart from Beams and Cummins, they are Aaron Finch, Alyssa Healy and Moises Henriques.

The appointed directors are Sthalekar, Neil Maxwell and Janet Torney, whose work has primarily been in the fields of economics, investment and corporate governance.

One of the recent Cricket Australia initiatives Watson brought up for special praise was the parental policy for women cricketers.

“This policy, amid a host of other changes, assures Australian women that cricket is a sport which can now support you and your family,” he said.

“And for girls coming through who love sport, like my daughter, it says that cricket is a sport where you will be able to have a career.”

Watson, an all-rounder who battled a fragile body for the best part of her career and became more of a specialist batsman by the end of his run, played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Australia between 2002 and 2016.