Pak boxers to train in Mongolia

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has finalised a deal with Mongolia under which five top fighters will be sent to the East Asian state to undergo one month training for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

“We have already talked to Mongolia and they have agreed. We will send five top boxers there for one month training ahead of the Olympic qualifiers,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ here on the sideline of the 33rd National Games boxing slots. The qualifiers will be held in between February and May 2020.

Nasir said selection of the boxers for the qualifiers would be made on the basis of their performances in the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Nepal’s cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1-10.

“Yes South Asian Games would tell us who are our top boxers. InshaAllah the best lot will be picked for the purpose,” Nasir said.

Pakistan’s boxing has been suffering a lot like other sports because of dearth of finances. The country has been unable for the last several months to ensure its full-fledged participation in any international event since the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia last year.

Pakistan last featured in Olympics in 2004 in Athens. And since the nation has been desperately trying to return to the Olympics fold but so far in vain.

Nasir was optimistic that the things would soon be settled down and the PBF would be doing their best effort for the promotion of boxing in which the nation once had a great say in international circuit, particularly in Asia.

“The tough time is now going to end. Very soon you will see how we boost our boxing. We have enormous talent and once certain sports matters become clear then you will see how we can put the sport on the right path,” said Nasir.

He was not happy with the approach of the provincial associations for fielding some old fighters in the National Games.