Wed Nov 13, 2019
AFP
November 13, 2019

Three actors stabbed on stage in Riyadh

World

AFP
November 13, 2019

RIYADH: A Yemeni man stabbed three actors at a performance in the Saudi capital, police said on Tuesday, in the first such attack since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing decades-old restrictions on entertainment.

The knife-wielding assailant was arrested after state television footage showed him storming a musical performance in Riyadh´s King Abdullah Park by what appeared to be a foreign theatre troupe.

Police said the victims were in stable condition after the attack late Monday, which comes as de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pursues sweeping reforms that mark the biggest cultural shakeup in the kingdom´s modern history. "Security forces dealt with a... stabbing attack against two men and a woman from a theatre group during a live performance," a police spokesman was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.

