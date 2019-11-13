Vegetables being sold at exorbitant rates in Karachi

KARACHI: Against the claim of federal finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh that tomatoes are being sold at Rs17 per kilogram in the vegetable market, a survey of different vegetable markets revealed that tomatoes were being sold at Rs260 to 300 per kilogram in different areas of Karachi while other vegetables were also being sold at exorbitant rates in the city.

During the survey, it was found that seasonal vegetables whose prices remain under Rs30 to 50 per kilogram in the winter were now being sold at three to four times of their normal prices like Radish was being sold at Rs120 per kilogram, which is otherwise available in Rs30 to 40 per kilogram.

Similarly, peas which are usually available in Rs50-60 per kilogram in their season were being sold at Rs220 to 250 per kilogram, depending upon the localities while onions were being sold at Rs80 to 100 per kilogram.

Carrot which is also a very common vegetable in the winter season, is being sold at Rs120 to 150 per kilogram in different areas while bitter gourd is also being sold between 100 to 150 per kg, depending upon the quality and area.

Vegetable sellers and vendors said vegetables were being sold on extremely exorbitant rates in the main fruit and vegetable market in Karachi and due to high cost of fuel and transportation, they were compelled to charge the rates to cover their own cost.

On the other hand, a rate list issued from the office of commissioner Karachi listed the prices of vegetables ‘illogically very low’ which were not being followed anywhere in the city.

Citizens said prices of fruits and vegetables are determined by shopkeepers and vendors on their own and at the moment, vegetables were being sold as if they were being imported from Europe or America.