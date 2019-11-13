Nimrita Chandani’s probe committee demands more time for investigation

SUKKUR: The Sindh home department has extended the investigation into mysterious death of Nimrita Chandani for one more month on the demand of judicial probe committee Larkana. Reports said the District and Sessions Judge Larkana and head of the judicial inquiry committee, Iqbal Hussain Maitlo, had written a letter to the home department for seeking one month extension to complete the judicial probe into the mysterious death of a final year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental and Medical College, Larkana. The judge said it is also clear that a notification was first issued by the home department for judicial inquiry into the mysterious death of Nimrita in which the judicial inquiry was to be completed within a month, but the head of judicial committee demanded one more month for completion of the report. Dr Kaleem Imam said no pressure was on the police over Nimrita’s death report.