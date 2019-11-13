Customs foil smuggling attempt through train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The customs authorities on Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling, and raided a train bound for Punjab from Quetta, and recovered valuable items, including spare parts, blankets, tyres, motorcycles and other non-customs paid items. Reports said the Deputy Collector Customs, Imran Rasool on a tip-off raided the Akbar Express at Rohri Railways Station in Sukkur, and recovered valuables and other expensive non-customs paid items.
