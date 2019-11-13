close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Customs foil smuggling attempt through train

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

SUKKUR: The customs authorities on Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling, and raided a train bound for Punjab from Quetta, and recovered valuable items, including spare parts, blankets, tyres, motorcycles and other non-customs paid items. Reports said the Deputy Collector Customs, Imran Rasool on a tip-off raided the Akbar Express at Rohri Railways Station in Sukkur, and recovered valuables and other expensive non-customs paid items.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan