Sindh govt announces compensation for Tezgam inferno victims

SUKKUR: The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with PPP MNA Mir Manawwar Talpur and Hari Ram Kishori Lal visited Mirpurkhas to condole with the families of Tezgam inferno victims. The chief minister announced Rs500,000 for each victim’s family, while the injured would be given Rs250,000. He said those who were discharged from hospitals would also be paid Rs100,000. He said some of the families would be offered government job.

Murad said he was aware of the situation that the injured were not being treated well in Punjab and being discharged without any proper medical precautions. He said the Punjab government should realise the situation on humanitarian grounds. He said he would advise Sindh chief secretary to talk with Punjab government to bring the injured of train fire from Punjab and to hospitalize them at the best hospitals in Karachi. The chief minister said whoever says the accident was caused by a cylinder explosion, may Allah guide him to the truth. He said the railways minister should have resigned over such an unfortunate incident, adding that his sympathy was with the people and demanded a transparent inquiry into the matter.