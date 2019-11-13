close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Sindh govt announces compensation for Tezgam inferno victims

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

SUKKUR: The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with PPP MNA Mir Manawwar Talpur and Hari Ram Kishori Lal visited Mirpurkhas to condole with the families of Tezgam inferno victims. The chief minister announced Rs500,000 for each victim’s family, while the injured would be given Rs250,000. He said those who were discharged from hospitals would also be paid Rs100,000. He said some of the families would be offered government job.

Murad said he was aware of the situation that the injured were not being treated well in Punjab and being discharged without any proper medical precautions. He said the Punjab government should realise the situation on humanitarian grounds. He said he would advise Sindh chief secretary to talk with Punjab government to bring the injured of train fire from Punjab and to hospitalize them at the best hospitals in Karachi. The chief minister said whoever says the accident was caused by a cylinder explosion, may Allah guide him to the truth. He said the railways minister should have resigned over such an unfortunate incident, adding that his sympathy was with the people and demanded a transparent inquiry into the matter.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan