Three-day Sports Carnival held at SBBU

NAWABSHAH: The inauguration ceremony of a three-day colorful “Sports Carnival-2019” was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), and the vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif graced the event as a chief guest.

The vice-chancellor SBBU highlighted the importance of extra-curricular activities, saying the objective of the event is to develop sporting spirit among the students and provide them a platform to display their physical strength. The carnival will have various games and physical activities, including cricket, badminton, table tennis, javelin throw, discus throw, tug of war, race and other indoor games.