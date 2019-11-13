close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Three-day Sports Carnival held at SBBU

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

NAWABSHAH: The inauguration ceremony of a three-day colorful “Sports Carnival-2019” was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), and the vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif graced the event as a chief guest.

The vice-chancellor SBBU highlighted the importance of extra-curricular activities, saying the objective of the event is to develop sporting spirit among the students and provide them a platform to display their physical strength. The carnival will have various games and physical activities, including cricket, badminton, table tennis, javelin throw, discus throw, tug of war, race and other indoor games.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan