UoP employees to observe complete lockdown today

PESHAWAR: After the failure of the talks with the administration, the Class-III employees of the University of Peshawar Tuesday announced to observe a complete lock-down today (Wednesday).

The employees at an emergency meeting of the association announced that transport service to and from university would be suspended as well. Chaired by President of the Class-III association, Muzakkir Shah, the meeting decided to continue the strike and duty-boycott till acceptance of the demands and appointment of a permanent registrar in the university instead of the current acting one.

The participants of the meeting demanded Governor Shah Farman and Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Dr Mohammad Asif Khan to replace the current registrar with a regular one as the employees would not engage in any talks with the university administration till his presence in the office. They were critical of the attitude of registrar Zahid Gul who, according to them, was complicating the situation instead of resolving the issue.

The Class-III employees have been on strike for the last several days but the university administration was not ready to accept the demands. They want regularization of contract employees, promotions to the senior staff and certain allowances. The association urged the employees to mark their attendance at their respective offices early in the morning and then gather at the UET Square of Road No 2, where they would hold a protest.