Cloudy weather for most country predicted

LAHORE: Met officials said a westerly wave is present along western parts of the country and likely to affect southern parts of the country from tomorrow (today). They predicted cloudy weather in most parts of the country, while rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in some districts of Sindh, northeastern Balochistan, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Light snowfall over mountains is also expected during the period.

Rainfall was reported in Quetta only while Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Astore where mercury dropped down to -03°C. Minimum temperature in the city dropped to 11.4°C.