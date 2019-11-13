Committee to revise Punjab dengue SoPs

LAHORE: It has been decided to revise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dengue prevention and control and to reconstitute the different monitoring and implementation committees in the light of lesson learnt from the present dengue situation in the province and the previous years.

For this purpose, Primary and Secondary Health Department Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Usman has constituted a core committee which submit its report by Nov 25. This was informed by Institute of Public Health (IPH) dean and convener of the core committee, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, after attending the first meeting of the committee at IPH on Tuesday.

WHO Punjab chief Dr Jamshed Ahmad, senior entomologist Asif Mehmood, epidemiologist Dr Anjum Razzaq, experts from Dengue Experts Advisory Group (DEAG) and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir informed that the core committee would review/ reconstitute different monitoring and implementation committees already working from the provincial level to the town level.