FCCI to establish educational institution: president

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Rana Sikandar Azam Tuesday said concrete and practical steps were underway to establish a prestigious educational institution under the banner of the FCCI. Addressing a joint meeting of the Standing Committees on the Industry-Academia linkages, entrepreneurship, Training, Development and Capacity Building, the FCCI president appreciated the efforts of Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba to convene the meeting of the committees.

He said positive improvements in the working of FCCI could be brought by managing the affairs of the organisation in systematic manners. He said. He said the recent visit of Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf proved successful as the VC had assured to task its students to collect basic and primary data about Faisalabad.

He mentioned being President of Platinum Lions Club, he will conduct free screening of GC employees for Hepatitis-C. In this connection medicines could also be provided to needy staff, he announced.

About FCCI Campus, he said that this proposal was floated by Former President Mian Javad Iqbal few years ago. He wanted to establish a LUMS-like institution in Faisalabad. A number of meetings were held but no proper breakthrough was made. He said that he will make his try best to achieve his objective. He also suggested constituting a separate ad-hoc committee to pave way to setup this institution. He also pointed out that initially this institute could be housed in rented premises.

Rana said two months of his tenure had already been passed and he had very short time to accomplish his huge agenda. Hence, he requested Dr Gaba to explicitly identify short, medium and long term measures so that work could be started.