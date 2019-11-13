Governor Chaudhry Sarwar flays Indian plan to rename Muslim areas in held Kashmir

LAHORE: Another conspiracy of India has been exposed regarding its planning to change the names of Muslim areas of Occupied Kashmir.

Keeping in view the nefarious designs of India, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Ahmed Khan have announced expediting their contacts and liaison with world community including members parliament, human rights organisations and government functionaries to apprise them about the ground realities, 100 days of curfew and other Indian aggressions in the occupied valley.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan also held an important meeting here at Governor House on here Tuesday. Human rights violations, 100 days of curfew and other unjustified measures by Indian government including its plan to change the names in Muslim settlements in the Held Kashmir were strongly condemned in the meeting and it was decided that the governor and AJK President will make joint efforts to expose the Indian plan of changing Muslim areas’ names in IHK and all its other atrocities against innocent people of Held Kashmir to the world nations.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the governor said that India’s design to change the name of Muslim settlements in Occupied Kashmir was a sheer conspiracy against Kashmiris as well as to shatter peace for which, he vowed to raise his voice in the world and would foil all nefarious designs of India.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting Kashmir issue in very effective manner at all international forums. He called upon the international community to send its observers in Indian Held Kashmir, and the parliamentarians of Western countries must be allowed to visit the occupied valley.

He said that changing the status of Occupied Kashmir by Indian government was in sheer violation of resolutions of United Nations (UN) and it was binding upon the UN to take strict notice of the situation and get the occupied valley free of curfew.

While AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan said that Indian plan of changing Muslim areas’ names was aimed to convert the Muslim population into minority. He was of the view that this Indian plan would have adverse consequences, adding that on October 31, India had issued a bogus map of Ladakh in which Ladakh and Kashmir were shown separately.

He said that Indian Army had arrested more than 15,000 Kashmiri youths. Pakistan had raised the voice of Kashmiris, he said and asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at UN General Assembly and protest demonstrations in New York had also played crucial role in bringing the core issue of Kashmir to limelight.